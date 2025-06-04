GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $522.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $483.30 and last traded at $479.51. 713,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,338,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.98.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.01 and a 200 day moving average of $357.63.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.