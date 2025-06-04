GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $522.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $483.30 and last traded at $479.51. 713,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,338,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.98.
GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova
GE Vernova Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.01 and a 200 day moving average of $357.63.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.