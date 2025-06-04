Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires £151.65 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £151.65 ($205.02).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Nick Sanderson sold 12,735 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.42), for a total value of £41,643.45 ($56,297.76).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($199.86).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.92. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 371.50 ($5.02). The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

Great Portland Estates ( LON:GPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 172.83%. Research analysts predict that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 earnings per share for the current year.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

