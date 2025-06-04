Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 216,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 440,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.36 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

