Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Our Latest Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $878.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $248,146.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,980.64. This represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,170.90. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,042. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,430 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.