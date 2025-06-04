HC Wainwright Downgrades Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) to Neutral

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 1.9%

ANL opened at $1.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

