HC Wainwright Upgrades Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Buy

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 240.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,123.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 505,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

