Head to Head Comparison: MariMed (MRMD) vs. Its Rivals

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MariMed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 MariMed Competitors 290 567 1085 86 2.48

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 78.90%. Given MariMed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% MariMed Competitors -38.94% -24.68% -6.33%

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million -$16.03 million -2.44 MariMed Competitors $310.11 million -$49.81 million -5.91

MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MariMed beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

