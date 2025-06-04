Head to Head Comparison: TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) versus Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Persimmon has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and TravelSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $3.45 billion 1.63 $317.69 million N/A N/A TravelSky Technology $988.15 million 4.19 $197.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Persimmon and TravelSky Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Dividends

Persimmon pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Persimmon and TravelSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 0 1 1 2.67 TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Persimmon beats TravelSky Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.