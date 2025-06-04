Head to Head Survey: Waystar (WAY) and Its Competitors

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Waystar to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Waystar alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waystar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 442.52 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 13.12

Analyst Ratings

Waystar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waystar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 Waystar Competitors 596 2301 3895 128 2.51

Waystar presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Waystar’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Waystar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Summary

Waystar beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.