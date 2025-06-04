Head to Head Survey: Waystar (WAY) and Its Competitors

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Waystar to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Waystar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Waystar
|$975.19 million
|-$51.33 million
|442.52
|Waystar Competitors
|$1.86 billion
|$24.52 million
|13.12
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waystar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Waystar
|0
|0
|12
|1
|3.08
|Waystar Competitors
|596
|2301
|3895
|128
|2.51
Waystar presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Waystar’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Waystar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Waystar
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Waystar Competitors
|-168.48%
|-246.80%
|-16.41%
Summary
Waystar beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
