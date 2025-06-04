Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $31.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,118,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,508 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,267,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

