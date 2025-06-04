Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $31.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.
HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.22%.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.