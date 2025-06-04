Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. Hologic has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

