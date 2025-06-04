Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,350,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 25,150,000 shares. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This represents a 121.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

View Our Latest Report on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HUMA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.