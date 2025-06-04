IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 36.1% in May

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

