Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys 44 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($200.46).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dan Nicholson sold 4,749 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.42), for a total value of £15,529.23 ($20,993.96).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPE opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.47) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.50 ($5.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.92.

About Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates ( LON:GPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 172.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.