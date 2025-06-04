Insider Buying: M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Purchases 43,597 Shares of Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Zaid Al-Qassab acquired 43,597 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £74,986.84 ($101,374.67).

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 0.9%

SAA opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.25. The company has a market capitalization of £214.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

About M&C Saatchi

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

