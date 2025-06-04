Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £833,298.20 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Fani Titi sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.19), for a total value of £833,298.20 ($1,126,535.35).

Fani Titi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Fani Titi sold 19,000 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 528 ($7.14), for a total value of £100,320 ($135,622.55).

On Thursday, May 29th, Fani Titi sold 67,800 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 528 ($7.14), for a total value of £357,984 ($483,958.36).

On Thursday, May 29th, Fani Titi sold 48,756 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.11), for a total value of £256,456.56 ($346,703.47).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Fani Titi sold 24,476 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.94), for a total value of £125,561.88 ($169,747.03).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Fani Titi sold 12,094 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.94), for a total value of £62,042.22 ($83,874.84).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Fani Titi sold 11,210 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.94), for a total value of £57,507.30 ($77,744.09).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 524 ($7.08) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

About Investec Group

Investec Group ( LON:INVP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

