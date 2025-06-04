Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Stake Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

