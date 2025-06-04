JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.08 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,711,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after buying an additional 266,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,423,000 after buying an additional 227,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,011,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

