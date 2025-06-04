JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 144.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.46 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,078,549.64. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $11,077,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 922,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

