JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $35.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,290,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

