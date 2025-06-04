Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.48. 487,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,591% from the average session volume of 13,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.
