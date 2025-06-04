Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.48. 487,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,591% from the average session volume of 13,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.