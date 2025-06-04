Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Buys £138,500 in Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) insider Bill Lennie acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £138,500 ($187,238.07).

Kingfisher Price Performance

LON:KGF opened at GBX 283 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.44. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227.20 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 19.72 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

