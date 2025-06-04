Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives $134.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

