Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:LGI opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 72.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.