Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider John Kingman Acquires 654 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.54 ($2,219.20).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.2%

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 253.70 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.02. The stock has a market cap of £14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 15.36 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.68%.

Legal & General Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 267 ($3.61).

Get Our Latest Report on LGEN

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.