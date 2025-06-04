LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives $46.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.41. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

