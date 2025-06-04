LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives $46.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Report on LENZ Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.41. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.
LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LENZ Therapeutics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.