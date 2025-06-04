Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 2.9%

LMRMF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.