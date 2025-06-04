Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 43,029 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 421.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,741,000 after buying an additional 263,988 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,057,000 after buying an additional 3,503,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,528,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,780,000 after buying an additional 533,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,837,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 581,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.7%

UAA opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

