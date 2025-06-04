Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 48,621 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 406.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,970.10. This represents a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $38,250.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,472.68. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NUS stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $364.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

