Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,459 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,492,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,129,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 941,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,290 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,689,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,106,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OII. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OII opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

