Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $985.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

