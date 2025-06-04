Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of PLAYSTUDIOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 230,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $195.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $37,297.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,540.22. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

