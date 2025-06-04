Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,960,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of CLB opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.