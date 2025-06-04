Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,822 Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,207,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,547.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132,841 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

