Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 44,222 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 299.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

