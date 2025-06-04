Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,684 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

