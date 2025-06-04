Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBNK shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Capital Bancorp news, COO Steven M. Poynot bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,187.55. This trade represents a 16.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

CBNK stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.