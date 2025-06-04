Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 26,989 Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

