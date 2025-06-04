Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USFD opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

