Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,123 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

