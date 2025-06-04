Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,853,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,712,000 after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.