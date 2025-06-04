Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $421.83 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $427.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

