Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $408,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $805,506,000 after buying an additional 2,279,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,082,000 after buying an additional 1,020,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,737,000 after buying an additional 2,185,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,896,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,007,000 after buying an additional 1,407,973 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

