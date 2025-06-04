Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $438,000 Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,369 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 0.5%

RKLB stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,875.88. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,937 shares of company stock worth $3,285,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

