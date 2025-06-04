Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $441,000 Stock Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 446.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,153 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

