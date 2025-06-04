Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $457,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

