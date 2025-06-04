Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180,258 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 941,410 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,307,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,254,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 170,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,088,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chegg Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of CHGG stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.81.
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
