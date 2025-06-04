Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $489,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 495.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

