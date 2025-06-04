Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFPM opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 733.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

