Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $490,000 Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 254.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 177,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $31,415.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,496.74. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,560,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $8,365,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,640,756 shares in the company, valued at $158,874,452.16. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887,612 shares of company stock valued at $26,269,057. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

